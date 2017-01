Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Brenda Bowen Cox entertains guests at the opeing fo the new location of the Premier Dermatology Clinic. The clinic moved from across the street in the Cunningham Corners shopping center to an old bank building on Riordan Road. The larger space means a doctor or physicians assistant will be on duty whenever the office is opened. Patients will only have to travel to Bentonville for laser treatments, said physicians assistant Brittany Aguirre.