Woods wrong on God's desires
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
This letter is regarding Ron Wood's article, "Riches are arriving" in the Jan. 4 Weekly Vista, which sounds as if it was written by a motivational speaker rather than a minister of the gospel.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.