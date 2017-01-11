POA offers unlimited facilities for one fee
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A new program may make it easier for Property Owners Association members to stay active, Recreation Director Joan Glubczynski said. Members can now pay a fee for unlimited use of several Bella Vista amenities and if they want to use a second set of amenities, it's half price, she said.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.