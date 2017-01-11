Fairy Lamps shimmer in museum
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Fairy lamps, all formed of decorated glass and designed to safely hold a candle, are the focus of a new exhibit at the Bella Vista Museum.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.