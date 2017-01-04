Riches are arriving
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
In the United States, a new president takes charge on the 20th. Donald Trump was the pit bull of presidential contenders, surprising everybody, especially liberals. He showed us a reality-TV fight-to-the-finish victory; a cage-match, kick-boxer kind of win. Now he brings us along for the ride while he settles down to govern.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.