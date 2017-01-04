Mason Dixon Cafe closes
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
On the morning of Dec. 27, the front door of the Highlands Clubhouse was locked, with no sign of activity in the restaurant area. The Mason Dixon Cafe, which opened in October 2015, appeared to be closed.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.