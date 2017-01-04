Invasive disease, invasive beetle affecting sassafrass
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
LITTLE ROCK -- An invasive beetle carrying an invasive disease is a threat to the tree whose leaves provide gumbo's filé and whose below-ground parts provide the unique bite to root beer.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.