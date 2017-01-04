City trash-service changes now in force
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Now that 2017 has started, Republic Services will no longer be picking up garbage from bins that they did not issue.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.