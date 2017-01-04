Burning Down The House

n Firefighters did the opposite of their job a few days after Christmas.

By Keith Bryant kbryant@nwadg.com

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The house at 60 Lyndhurst Drive burning down Thursday. The house was donated to the Bella Vista Fire Department, allowing firefighters to practice extrication, search-and-rescue and demolition for several weeks before finally burning it down, giving firefighters a chance to watch how a fire progresses and practice containing a fire.
The house at 60 Lyndhurt Drive burned to the ground Thursday after the Bella Vista Fire Department capped off weeks of training.

