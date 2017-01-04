Bella Vista 4-H club offers a wide variety of activities

Photo submitted The robotics team, PRIME, members of the Cooper 4-H Club, earned the ACE (Advancing to Championship Event) Award, the Core Value Award and Coach Cassie Smith won the Coach/Mentor Award at the FIRST Lego League regional competition. They are (in back) Ethan Rogers, Brooklyn Hoback, Smith, Treyton Smith, Cooper Allred, (in front) Ashton Hoback and Elijah Johnson

Cassie Smith was still new to Northwest Arkansas when she formed the Cooper Elementary School 4-H Club. Now, after two years and a new venue, the club is going strong.