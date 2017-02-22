Wisconsin family, friends: You're moving to Arkansas?

About nine years ago, I was a pastor serving a long-term ministry in Wisconsin but believed God was calling me to leave there and serve another church of His choosing. May 30, 2008, I was moving -- along with my wife and our son who would just be starting high school -- to Bella Vista, Ark.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.