Prayer reminds: Focus on changing what you can change

I am a "Baby Boomer." For Boomer children, there were historical expectations by our parents, our culture and our church. We grew up in American where there were "Blue Laws," the draft, home radios and black-and-white televisions.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.