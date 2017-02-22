Day Without Immigrants: Popular restaurant closed for the day
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Hungry patrons turned away from El Pueblito on Forest Hills Boulevard after a sign was posted on the door Thursday. The sign explained the restaurant was closed as part of the "Day Without Immigrants" protest.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.