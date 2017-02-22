Construction Appeals Board works on questionnaire
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Members of Bella Vista's Board of Construction Appeals met Feb. 14 and welcomed the board's newest member, Manuel "Wade" Hagan, and also discussed the language on the city's construction-exception application.
