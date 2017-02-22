Committee meets, chooses consultant for city project
n The company will oversee development of Bella Vista’s comprehensive plan, which guides city's development.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
After going over eight proposals and interviewing five different firms, a selection committee tentatively chose Gould Evans to put together a comprehensive plan for Bella Vista.
