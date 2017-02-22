Canoe/kayak rack eyed for Loch Lomond
n The POA is looking for person to coordinate goose control program.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The Lakes Committee supported a request from a resident to add a rack for canoes and kayaks at Loch Lomond.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.