Photo submitted The Third Thursday House Concert at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Dr., Bella Vista, will feature John Henry & Friends. John Henry and Brennan Johnson are the founding members, and a high level of passion for music shows in every song they write and every performance they give. John Henry tells stories like an old soul combined with a voice just as soulful. You are drawn into every sorrow and every triumph and left hanging onto every word. Additionally, the picking contest held every year at Hillberry is known as “John Henry’s Pickin’ Contest.” These guys can play. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the cost is $10 (cash at the door).

