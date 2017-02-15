Positively Bella Vista: Positive impression

Photo submitted Members of the Facebook group, Positively Bella Vista, posed for a photo before stacking the wood that was donated by Bunting Tree Service to help a neighbor. They are Jo Lowrey, Chris Taylor, Steve Montz, Josh Soto, Joe Becker, Josh Bunting, Dixie Jenkins-Montz, Tom Ross, Jaylen Macy, and Kolla Bunting.

The founder of the Facebook group "Positively Bella Vista," has been surprised by the direction the 1,200-member page has gone.