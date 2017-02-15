Planners table lot split for new Water Department land
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
The Planning Commission tabled a lot split for the parcel at 51 Huntley Lane, just off Lancashire Boulevard, during its Monday-night meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.