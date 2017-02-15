Firefighters learn to drive, operate big rigs
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
The Bella Vista Fire Department hosted an 80-hour driver-operator course over the last two weeks, culminating in a set of tests to certify firefighters as engineers.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.