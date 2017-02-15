Brake on Dean's List at Fort Hayes

HAYS, Kan. -- Macey Marie Brake, of Bella Vista, was named to the Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., for the fall 2016 semester. Brake is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

