Brake on Dean's List at Fort Hayes
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
HAYS, Kan. -- Macey Marie Brake, of Bella Vista, was named to the Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., for the fall 2016 semester. Brake is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).
