AARP smart driver classes scheduled
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
There are new AARP Smart Driver courses being offered. These classes are designed for drivers over the age of 50 to assist them in becoming safer drivers. Completion of the course qualifies those students to receive an automobile insurance discount in Arkansas.
