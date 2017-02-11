A change is happening in the United States
Saturday, February 11, 2017
When the Dow hit 20,000, the Wall Street Journal said in the first sentence of a front-page article that investors are excited about lower taxes and increased spending. This confidence can now be seen in our political leadership.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.