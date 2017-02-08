Writer, poet at Second Saturday open-mic series
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
The Village Lake Writers and Poets will be featuring two local writers and members, Jenny Ann Lehmann and John P. Crosby, at the Second Saturday Open-Mic and Author Series, sponsored by the Artist Retreat Center and the Bella Vista Public Library, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
