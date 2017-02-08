Trailside repair stations available

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Ryan Thurston, 15, left, works at one of the new repair stations with Solomon Wilson, 14, to repair a flat on Thurston’s bike after a 14-mile ride through the Back 40 trails.

A trio of bike repair stations have popped up along three trailheads on the Back 40, each a glossy pole full of tools with an air pump on the side and a bike stand built in.