Teachers get 'pie'd' for a good cause
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
At the monthly Round Up assembly at Cooper Elementary School last week, students celebrated a successful fundraiser by throwing a pie into the face of their favorite teacher. The teachers, many equipped with ponchos and goggles, didn't seem to mind.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.