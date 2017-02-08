Teachers get 'pie'd' for a good cause

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista First-grader Mazzy Warden (center) delivers a pie to the face of teacher James Rowe while Coach Ashlee Lunsford recovers after Murphy McGee pied her. At the monthly Round Up Assembly at Cooper Elementary school, 28 staff members got at least one pie in the face as part of a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

At the monthly Round Up assembly at Cooper Elementary School last week, students celebrated a successful fundraiser by throwing a pie into the face of their favorite teacher. The teachers, many equipped with ponchos and goggles, didn't seem to mind.