School using new method for special-education students

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Teacher Emily Hill shares a close reading group with a small group of students in her fourth-grade classroom. Her co-teaching partner worked with another group on the other side of the room, while two more groups worked independently.
Some teachers at Cooper Elementary School may be models for the rest of the district, special education lead facilitator Kenny Timbrel said. With some training from Johns Hopkins University, several teachers are working together to bring more special-education students into traditional classrooms.

