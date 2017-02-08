Puppy-grams a Valentine fundraiser for local shelter
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
With 16 puppies looking for new homes, the Bella Vista Animal Shelter has some extra expenses this month. So the staff decided to put the puppies to work.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.