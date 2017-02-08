New Little Free Pantry
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
A Sunday School class at United Lutheran Church was looking for a way to help the community, Pastor Karen Fowler-Lindemulder explained. The class included a man with carpentry skills who was willing to put them to work.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.