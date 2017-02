Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Cpl. Rodney Deason, foreground, keeps an eye on traffic while fire and police personnel take care of those involved in a four-car collision in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 71. Officer Reid Hudgens said the wreck happened when traffic was stopped Tuesday morning. Myrna Blake, 80, failed to stop for the line of cars in front of her Buick, he said. Blake was cited with careless driving.