Accessory-structure ordinance alive
Committee works out skeleton for document draft
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Aldermen Frank Anderson and John Flynn met Jan. 31 with a group of people to hammer out the specifics of what could become an ordinance on accessory structures.
