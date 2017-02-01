Travel Trends new program at Bella Vista Library

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Janie Leis and Cam Theime of Adelman Travel presented Travel Trends to patrons at the Bella Vista Library. They discussed Iceland, Switzerland and parts of Asia. The program will probably return each quarter, Library Director Roxie Wright said.

Because Bella Vistans love travel, the Bella Vista Library is hosting a new quarterly program -- Travel Trends. Last week they looked at Iceland, Switzerland and Asia.