Travel Trends new program at Bella Vista Library
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Because Bella Vistans love travel, the Bella Vista Library is hosting a new quarterly program -- Travel Trends. Last week they looked at Iceland, Switzerland and Asia.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.