Nine-Hole golfers donate

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The Men’s Nine Hole Golf Association has donated over $15,000 to Bella Vista nonprofits over the last 11 years, according to treasurer Joe D’Anna. This year, $500 donations were given to (front row, left to right) Village House Executive Director Heather Coporon, Courtesy Van Chairman Bill Puskas and Bella Vista Library Foundation President Susan Santos. Representing the golfers are (back row) Harris McKee, Bill Davis, President Larry Sosalla, Vice President Barry Owen and D’Anna.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The Men's Nine Hole Golf Association has donated over $15,000 to Bella Vista nonprofits over the last 11 years, according to treasurer Joe D'Anna. This year, $500 in donations were given to (front row, left to right) Village House Executive Director Heather Coporon, Courtesy Van Chairman Bill Puskas and Bella Vista Library Foundation President Susan Santos. Representing the golfers are (back row) Harris McKee, Bill Davis, President Larry Sosalla, Vice President Barry Owen and D'Anna.