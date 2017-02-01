Correction

A story in the Jan. 25 issue of The Weekly Vista incorrectly reported how the Property Owners Association Board of Directors plans to spend money originally earmarked for renovation of the Branchwood Clubhouse. The reallocated funds will be used solely for a renovation of the Highlands Clubhouse. Also, the Board asked management to reanalyze the feasibility of the beach at Lake Avalon because it was cut from the 2017 budget, but no funding was approved. The Board is waiting for a new proposal from management for the beach.

