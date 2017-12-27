Weekly Vista Favorite is Police Reports
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
One of my favorite sections of the Weekly Vista is the Police Reports. I am always amazed that people would call the Police or Fire Department to report nonsensical observations such as: "A person reported a suspicious brown truck parked at Tanyard Creek parking lot. It was the UPS driver eating his lunch."
