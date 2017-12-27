Traveling After Dark at the Bella Vista Library
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
On Dec. 15, the Bella Vista Library's teen advisory board hosted a Library After Dark event called Cultures from Around the World. Each teen on the teen advisory board selected and researched a specific country. The teens created a presentation, chose a craft item and snacks from that country. The countries featured were Australia, Ecuador, Canada, England and Ireland.
