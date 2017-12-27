Letter to the Editor

I would like to thank Mike Taggart for outlining the procedures in dealing with the fire hydrants in Bella Vista, especially what happened with the fire hydrant during the fire at 6 Woodlawn Drive. I'm sure it makes residents feel safer knowing there are backup procedures in place, if a fire hydrant is not functioning.

