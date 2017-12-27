CBCO blood drive to be held in Bella Vista
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive in Bella Vista on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church on St. Bernard Lane.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.