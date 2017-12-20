Villains lead local musician to ballet

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bill Hesse poses with a nutcracker dressed as the character Herr Drosselmeyer from "The Nutcracker." Hesse has performed the role several times including with the Ballet Conservatory in Bentonville.

It was his love of theater that brought Bill Hesse into dance and kept him coming back year after year. The retired music teacher still performs often with the Northwest Conservatory of Classical Ballet in Bentonville.