Suits Us Paving

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers with APAC Central prepare the lower portion of Suits Us Drive for paving. The project to pave this portion was initially delayed and started last week. Chris Suneson, director of the Community Development Services department, said the project is expected to take 75 days and be completed by March, though weather will affect the exact completion time. Road closures and delays on the street are possible during the construction.

