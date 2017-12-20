Suits Us Paving
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers with APAC Central prepare the lower portion of Suits Us Drive for paving. The project to pave this portion was initially delayed and started last week. Chris Suneson, director of the Community Development Services department, said the project is expected to take 75 days and be completed by March, though weather will affect the exact completion time. Road closures and delays on the street are possible during the construction.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.