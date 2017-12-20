Pull tabs collected for charity
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Volunteers across northwest Arkansas have been collecting pull tabs from aluminum cans for recycling. Approximately 25-pounds of metal was collected, and the recycled metal will be sold for scrap.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.