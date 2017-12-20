POA discusses projects, plans to table trail connection
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A plan to add a section of trail leading to the new parking lot at Branchwood will be tabled, according to a discussion at Thursday's work session. It was part of a $127,000 proposal for work outside the building.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.