Gifts
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
This is the season of gift giving and gift receiving. For Christians, the greatest gift we have received from God is Jesus Christ. What can we give to God?
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.