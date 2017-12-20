Bella Vista Historical Museum News

By Xyta Lucas Bella Vista Historical Society

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Courtesy of Xyta Lucas On Feb.3, Monte Harris and Melba Shewmaker will be at the museum for a book signing of their new book, &#x201c;Barns of Benton County.&#x201d;
The History Club meets the second Thursday of the month at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. It offers interesting programs, free admission, no officers, no dues and just a fun time.

