Teachers volunteer time to raise funds

Photo submitted Logan Maddry and Kolby O'Neill show off the pecan pies they baked with PE for Life teacher Ashlee Lunsford. They were participating in a fundraiser called "Gifts of Time." Lunsford volunteered her time which was auctioned off at the school carnival.

At the Cooper Elementary School fall carnival, a section of tables in the cafeteria was dedicated to Gifts of Time. For the school's Parent Teacher Organization, Gifts of Time is an important fundraiser; but for teachers and students at the school, it's more than that.