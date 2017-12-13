House fire turns out to be barbecue
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on Estes Drive Dec. 4. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the house had not caught fire but, rather, a neighbor had spotted flames from a barbecue grill and reached an incorrect conclusion.
