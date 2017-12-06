Thank you Bella Vista!

Remembering December 7 and September 11, there will be a free concert presented by the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, the JM Band and the Bella Vista POA at 7 p.m. inside Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.