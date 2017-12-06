Last chance to buy Library Baskets

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Susan Ferraro stands among the 93 baskets she put together out of donated items for the Friends of the Library Fundraiser. The silent auction ends later today.

Volunteer Susan Ferraro is going to give up her title as "the basket lady" after more than 10 years. When the winners of the silent auction are announced later today (Dec. 6), Ferraro will go back to running Encore books at the Bella Vista Library.