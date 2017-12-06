Last chance to buy Library Baskets
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
Volunteer Susan Ferraro is going to give up her title as "the basket lady" after more than 10 years. When the winners of the silent auction are announced later today (Dec. 6), Ferraro will go back to running Encore books at the Bella Vista Library.
