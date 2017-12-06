Heritage Month grants deadline fast approaching
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
LITTLE ROCK-- The deadline to apply for the Department of Arkansas Heritage's Heritage Month grants is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11. These specialized grants of up to $5,000 will help nonprofit organizations and local museums develop events and projects during Heritage Month in May 2018.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.