Heritage Month grants deadline fast approaching

LITTLE ROCK-- The deadline to apply for the Department of Arkansas Heritage's Heritage Month grants is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11. These specialized grants of up to $5,000 will help nonprofit organizations and local museums develop events and projects during Heritage Month in May 2018.

