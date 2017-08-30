Vet brings home medals from wheelchair games

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Print item

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Jason Long shows off the five medals he brought back from a national event recentiy. He trained for the National Wheelchair Games at Riordan Hall.
Zoom

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Jason Long shows off the five medals he brought back from a national event recentiy. He trained for the National Wheelchair Games at Riordan Hall.

After years of suggestions from his basketball coach, Jason Long finally consented. This year he entered the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.