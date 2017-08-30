Vet brings home medals from wheelchair games
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
After years of suggestions from his basketball coach, Jason Long finally consented. This year he entered the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.